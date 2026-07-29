Ranger Investment Management L.P. Acquires 35,329 Shares of Workiva Inc. $WK

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,185 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 35,329 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.61% of Workiva worth $20,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Workiva by 82.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Workiva by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Workiva by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 413 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $49,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,311.38. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company's stock.

Workiva Trading Up 5.2%

WK opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $247.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.17 million. Workiva had a net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 68.43%. The business's revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered Workiva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Workiva from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.50.

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Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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