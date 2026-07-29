Ranger Investment Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,715 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $12,198,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Charles River Laboratories International at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $16,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,100. This represents a 70.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $240.78 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $202.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $144.26 and a one year high of $242.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 4.59%.The firm had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $977.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

Further Reading

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