Ranger Investment Management L.P. Buys New Position in Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,435 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.31% of Willdan Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

In related news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 56,676 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $5,190,388.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,851,499.50. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Willdan Group Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of WLDN opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.13. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Willdan Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.17 million. Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Willdan Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research raised Willdan Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $112.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Willdan Group

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan's offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

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