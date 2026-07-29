Ranger Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 138,672 shares during the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular comprises approximately 1.9% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.04% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $26,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,056,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 247,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $131,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 3.4%

LMAT opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 14.32. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $118.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.38.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $313,296.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,749 shares in the company, valued at $401,143. This represents a 43.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,881 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $3,030,385.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,430,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155,428,765.11. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 54,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LeMaitre Vascular

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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