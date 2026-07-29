Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases 128,875 Shares of Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report) by 135.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 128,875 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of Rambus worth $19,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 22,321.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 309,512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Rambus

Here are the key news stories impacting Rambus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rambus exceeded expectations. Q2 revenue rose 20.4% year over year to approximately $207.4 million, above the roughly $199.3 million consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.77, ahead of the $0.72 consensus and up from $0.60 a year earlier. Rambus: Another AI Phoenix Ready to Rise From the Ashes of Correction

Q2 revenue rose 20.4% year over year to approximately $207.4 million, above the roughly $199.3 million consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.77, ahead of the $0.72 consensus and up from $0.60 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: AI and data-center demand is accelerating growth. Record product sales, strong DDR5 momentum and increasing demand for memory solutions used in artificial-intelligence infrastructure supported the quarter. Rambus also highlighted expanding opportunities for its silicon intellectual-property business. Rambus Q2 Results Highlight AI-Fueled Growth Strategy

Record product sales, strong DDR5 momentum and increasing demand for memory solutions used in artificial-intelligence infrastructure supported the quarter. Rambus also highlighted expanding opportunities for its silicon intellectual-property business. Positive Sentiment: Management provided an upbeat third-quarter outlook. The guidance suggests continued growth, while Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating and maintained a $165 price target, indicating substantial potential upside from the recent trading level. Rosenblatt Securities rating update

The guidance suggests continued growth, while Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating and maintained a $165 price target, indicating substantial potential upside from the recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings beat and guidance reinforce the long-term AI-memory growth narrative, but the market’s reaction suggests investors may have expected an even larger upside surprise. Rambus trades at a premium valuation, making the shares sensitive to changes in growth expectations. Rambus Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Year over Year

The earnings beat and guidance reinforce the long-term AI-memory growth narrative, but the market’s reaction suggests investors may have expected an even larger upside surprise. Rambus trades at a premium valuation, making the shares sensitive to changes in growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: The immediate pullback indicates a possible “sell-the-news” reaction. Despite the beat-and-raise quarter, investors may be locking in gains following the stock’s earlier advance, while elevated expectations and valuation are limiting the benefit of the positive results. Rambus Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Rambus Stock Down 9.0%

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.84. Rambus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $174.10. The company's 50-day moving average price is $127.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.37.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rambus, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 37,914 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $5,751,174.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 168,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,538,225.02. This trade represents a 18.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 49,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,947,799.50. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 62,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,724,775 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Rambus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rambus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rambus from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rambus

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

See Also

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