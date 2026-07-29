Ranger Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,540 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,786 shares during the quarter. Karman makes up approximately 1.7% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Karman worth $23,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Karman in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,261,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karman during the first quarter worth about $11,958,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Karman by 2.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,496 shares of the company's stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Karman by 34.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karman in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Karman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRMN opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 216.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $118.38.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Karman had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 5.73%.The business had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company's revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karman Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Karman from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Karman from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore set a $100.00 price target on Karman in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Karman from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Karman to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.00.

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About Karman

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

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