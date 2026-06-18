Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. $RAPP is Cormorant Asset Management LP's 5th Largest Position

Cormorant Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027,521 shares of the company's stock after selling 165,000 shares during the period. Rapport Therapeutics accounts for approximately 4.2% of Cormorant Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned 6.35% of Rapport Therapeutics worth $91,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artia Global Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Artia Global Partners LP now owns 138,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 2,335.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2%

RAPP stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.97. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $42.27.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rapport Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third sold 426,005 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $17,176,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,709,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $270,516,072.96. The trade was a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 20,225 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $808,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,854,575.74. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 895,158 shares of company stock valued at $35,908,941 in the last three months. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAPP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rapport Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rapport Therapeutics

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

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