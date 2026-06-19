Rare Wolf Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Rare Wolf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,522 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of Rare Wolf Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sfam LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $104.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.73 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Stories

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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