Rare Wolf Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 24,157 BXP, Inc. $BXP

Rare Wolf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,157 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. BXP makes up 1.0% of Rare Wolf Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BXP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BXP by 892.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in BXP during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BXP by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in BXP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $61.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BXP from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BXP from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.90.

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Insider Activity at BXP

In other BXP news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613.35. The trade was a 86.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,732,597.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $387,417.65. The trade was a 81.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,176 shares of company stock worth $2,151,552 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BXP Trading Up 2.7%

BXP stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. BXP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. BXP's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's dividend payout ratio is 140.70%.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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