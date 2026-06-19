Rare Wolf Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,824 Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Rare Wolf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,824 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Shopify accounts for about 1.2% of Rare Wolf Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.17.

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Shopify News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $182.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.40 and a 200 day moving average of $130.09. The company has a market capitalization of $141.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.60.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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