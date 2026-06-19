Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Rare Wolf Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,824 Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
Shopify logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rare Wolf Capital LLC opened a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter, buying 11,824 shares worth about $1.9 million. Shopify now represents about 1.2% of the fund’s holdings.
  • Institutional interest in Shopify remains strong, with 69.27% of shares held by institutional investors and hedge funds. Several smaller firms also reported new positions in the stock.
  • Analysts remain generally positive on Shopify, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.17. Recent reports included multiple buy ratings, though some firms trimmed their targets.
  • Five stocks we like better than Shopify.

Rare Wolf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,824 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Shopify accounts for about 1.2% of Rare Wolf Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Shopify News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $182.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.40 and a 200 day moving average of $130.09. The company has a market capitalization of $141.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.60.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Shopify Right Now?

Before you consider Shopify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shopify wasn't on the list.

While Shopify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 12, 2026
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
By Jessica Mitacek | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
Elon’s new "tollbooth"
Elon’s new "tollbooth"
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
3 Dividend Stocks Under $50 That Pay You to Wait Out Inflation
3 Dividend Stocks Under $50 That Pay You to Wait Out Inflation
By Chris Markoch | June 12, 2026
1,026,996 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.
1,026,996 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.
By MarketBeat | June 14, 2026
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn‘t Ready for What‘s Coming.
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn't Ready for What's Coming.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don‘t Miss These Stock Stories
Don't Miss These Stock Stories
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines