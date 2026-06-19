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Rare Wolf Capital LLC Invests $6.11 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
NVIDIA logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Rare Wolf Capital LLC initiated a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter, buying 32,733 shares worth about $6.11 million. The stake makes NVIDIA its fifth-largest holding and about 3.8% of the portfolio.
  • Several other institutional investors also increased their NVIDIA holdings, and hedge funds now own 65.27% of the company. Meanwhile, insider selling continued, including a large sale by director Mark A. Stevens of 500,000 shares.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish on NVIDIA, with a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $305.67. The company also reported strong quarterly results, authorized an $80 billion buyback, and raised its dividend to $0.25 per quarter.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NVIDIA.

Rare Wolf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,733 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $6,105,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.8% of Rare Wolf Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.0%

NVDA stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $142.03 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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