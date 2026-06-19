Rare Wolf Capital LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Rare Wolf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,292 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $625,784,000 after purchasing an additional 669,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,770,729,000 after buying an additional 527,523 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $252,699,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 560,363 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $271,031,000 after buying an additional 375,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $251,316,000 after acquiring an additional 373,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $512.00 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $540.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.22. The stock has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. The company's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $620.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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