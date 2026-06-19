Rare Wolf Capital LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Rare Wolf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,017.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2,409.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $549,000. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $559,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 724,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,826,809.58. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 171,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,596 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.3%

Pinterest stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinterest from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pinterest from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.40.

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Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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