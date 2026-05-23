Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 81,758 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 990.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,009 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 81,758 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Copart were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Copart and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Copart from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on Copart in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

More Copart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Copart this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 26,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $869,747.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,871.76. This trade represents a 24.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of CPRT opened at $33.79 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $58.07. The business's fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 33.48%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Copart's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

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