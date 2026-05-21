Rathbones Group PLC Buys 104,006 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,604,257 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 104,006 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.19% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $146,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 19,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,444 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.77 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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