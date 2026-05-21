Rathbones Group PLC Buys 45,710 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,271,439 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,710 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $103,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Fox Advisors upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE UBER opened at $74.66 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here