Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,546 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 316,992 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,778,677,000 after buying an additional 583,832 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,857,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $744,624,000 after buying an additional 958,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $1,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 209,592 shares in the company, valued at $34,113,193.92. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $194.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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