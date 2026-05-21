Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,453 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rathbones Group PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $303,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $631.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $739.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.00.

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Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE MA opened at $498.59 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $480.50 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $502.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.11. The firm has a market cap of $440.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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