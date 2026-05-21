Rathbones Group PLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,048.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824,173 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 752,424 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $77,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $370.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company's 50 day moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average is $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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