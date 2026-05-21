Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,037 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.23% of Equinix worth $170,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,207.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

View Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX stock opened at $1,065.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,128.68. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,033.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $892.67.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total transaction of $613,225.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,788 shares in the company, valued at $10,418,079.48. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 584 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.69, for a total value of $563,962.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,501,479.92. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,729 shares of company stock worth $11,980,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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