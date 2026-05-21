Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.14 Billion Position in Visa Inc. $V

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,247,548 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 62,531 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 4.5% of Rathbones Group PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.18% of Visa worth $1,138,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa announced a strategic partnership with Trip.com Group to expand digital-first travel payments and personalized booking experiences across Asia-Pacific, which could support future transaction volume and deepen Visa’s role in travel spending. Visa and Trip.com Group Ink Strategic Collaboration, Enabling Consumers to Chase Their Passions Through Travel

Visa announced a strategic partnership with Trip.com Group to expand digital-first travel payments and personalized booking experiences across Asia-Pacific, which could support future transaction volume and deepen Visa’s role in travel spending. Positive Sentiment: Visa launched an “Agentic Ready” program in the UAE and highlighted its push into AI-driven commerce, signaling the company is positioning itself for next-generation payments as consumers increasingly use AI shopping tools. Visa launches 'Agentic Ready' programme in UAE

Visa launched an “Agentic Ready” program in the UAE and highlighted its push into AI-driven commerce, signaling the company is positioning itself for next-generation payments as consumers increasingly use AI shopping tools. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s Spring 2026 Threats Report showed the company is strengthening network security, even as criminals shift toward AI-enabled social engineering; that can help Visa’s reputation for safe, reliable payments and support adoption of its network. Visa Threats Report: As Network Security Strengthens, Criminals Accelerate Shift to AI-Enabled Social Engineering

Visa’s Spring 2026 Threats Report showed the company is strengthening network security, even as criminals shift toward AI-enabled social engineering; that can help Visa’s reputation for safe, reliable payments and support adoption of its network. Positive Sentiment: Visa also unveiled community and brand initiatives tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026, including a Toronto soccer park and small-business support, which expands visibility ahead of a major global event. Visa Canada Brings Visa Street Soccer Park to Toronto

Visa also unveiled community and brand initiatives tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026, including a Toronto soccer park and small-business support, which expands visibility ahead of a major global event. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst-style articles continued to frame Visa as a strong long-term fintech franchise with solid balance sheet metrics and growth drivers in AI commerce and value-added services, but these were largely commentary rather than fresh catalysts.

Several analyst-style articles continued to frame Visa as a strong long-term fintech franchise with solid balance sheet metrics and growth drivers in AI commerce and value-added services, but these were largely commentary rather than fresh catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Recent market chatter about Berkshire Hathaway fully exiting Visa in Q1 2026 may weigh on sentiment, although the stake sale is old news and does not change Visa’s operating outlook.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $331.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $594.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company's fifty day moving average is $312.03 and its 200 day moving average is $325.46. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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