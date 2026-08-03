Rathbones Group PLC Has $155.98 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,418 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.22% of Motorola Solutions worth $155,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $436.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $412.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.59. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

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Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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