Go Pro
→ This AI fund sends investors payouts every Thursday (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

Rathbones Group PLC Has $17 Million Stock Position in The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. $MICC

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Magnum Ice Cream logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (NYSE:MICC - Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162,646 shares of the company's stock after selling 916,033 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.19% of Magnum Ice Cream worth $16,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Magnum Ice Cream by 2.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,816 shares of the company's stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Magnum Ice Cream by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial grew its position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 2,957 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MICC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Magnum Ice Cream in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Magnum Ice Cream from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Magnum Ice Cream from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Magnum Ice Cream in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Magnum Ice Cream to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Magnum Ice Cream

Magnum Ice Cream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MICC opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37.

Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Magnum Ice Cream Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. engages in ice cream business. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. is based in Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Magnum Ice Cream Right Now?

Before you consider Magnum Ice Cream, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Magnum Ice Cream wasn't on the list.

While Magnum Ice Cream currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
The cat is out the bag
The cat is out the bag
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines