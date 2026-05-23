Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 357.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,369 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 7,904 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 45,383 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,213 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 36,383 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts: Sign Up

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.2%

ACGL opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.35. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $103.39. The company's 50-day moving average price is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.96.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $569,257.59. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 336,559 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,190.83. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,220. The trade was a 60.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 32,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arch Capital Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arch Capital Group wasn't on the list.

While Arch Capital Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here