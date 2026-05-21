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Rathbones Group PLC Has $192.72 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • Rathbones Group PLC increased its Cadence Design Systems stake by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, ending with 616,533 shares valued at about $192.7 million.
  • Cadence posted a strong quarter, with EPS of $1.96 and revenue of $1.47 billion, both slightly ahead of expectations, while revenue rose 18.6% year over year. The company also provided FY2026 guidance of $7.85 to $7.95 EPS.
  • Wall Street remains constructive on CDNS, with 14 Buy ratings and 3 Hold ratings, and a consensus price target of about $380.59. However, insiders have sold shares recently, including VP Paul Scannell’s 10,500-share sale.
  • Interested in Cadence Design Systems? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,533 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 56,584 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.23% of Cadence Design Systems worth $192,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $380.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $350.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.75 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The company's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total transaction of $3,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,507,694. This represents a 23.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 94,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 41,251 shares of company stock worth $13,294,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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