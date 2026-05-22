Rathbones Group PLC Has $26.02 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,808 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.06% of Axon Enterprise worth $26,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 165,530 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $94,009,000 after buying an additional 42,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,358 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $69,988,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXON. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $570.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $950.00 to $825.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $712.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Trending Headlines about Axon Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from “hold” to “strong-buy,” signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted strong momentum in Axon’s Connected Devices business, with demand for TASERs, body cameras, and counter-drone products supporting revenue growth and suggesting the core business remains healthy. Zacks article

Coverage highlighted strong momentum in Axon’s business, with demand for TASERs, body cameras, and counter-drone products supporting revenue growth and suggesting the core business remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: Axon said its AI video tools helped HoneyBaked generate eight-figure operational gains , reinforcing the company’s push to expand its software and AI platform beyond hardware. Seeking Alpha article

Axon said its helped HoneyBaked generate , reinforcing the company’s push to expand its software and AI platform beyond hardware. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles focused on Axon’s long-term valuation after a sharp pullback, noting that the stock remains down significantly year to date even though the company still has strong longer-term growth credentials. Yahoo Finance article

Several recent articles focused on Axon’s long-term valuation after a sharp pullback, noting that the stock remains down significantly year to date even though the company still has strong longer-term growth credentials. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer’s comments that the market may not favor high-multiple stocks like Axon right now are more of a macro/valuation caution than a company-specific negative. Yahoo Finance article

Jim Cramer’s comments that the market may not favor like Axon right now are more of a macro/valuation caution than a company-specific negative. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted Axon has sometimes lagged peers despite daily gains, indicating the stock is still navigating choppy sentiment rather than reacting to a clear business setback. MarketWatch article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.24, for a total value of $5,002,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,090,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,546,240,339.28. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.01, for a total transaction of $1,070,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,740,135.88. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,855 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,828 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $389.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.56, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $419.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $339.01 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $778.91 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report).

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