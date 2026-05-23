Rathbones Group PLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Moody's Corporation $MCO

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,148 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Moody's were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company's stock.

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Moody's Stock Up 0.9%

Moody's stock opened at $449.30 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $443.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.64. Moody's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $402.28 and a fifty-two week high of $546.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. Moody's had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Moody's's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Moody's's payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody's news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 5,213 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.71, for a total value of $2,380,829.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,613,594.19. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 375 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.71, for a total transaction of $171,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,049.89. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,680 shares of company stock worth $3,952,188. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody's from $526.00 to $489.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moody's from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Moody's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $489.00 price target on shares of Moody's in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moody's from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody's presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $544.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moody's

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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