Rathbones Group PLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 10,418 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Workday were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company's stock.

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Key Workday News

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Workday Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $128.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.36 and a 52-week high of $257.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 9,356 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $1,201,216.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 165,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,193,850.86. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $13,949,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,631,158.24. This represents a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 989,814 shares of company stock valued at $131,576,291 over the last ninety days. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Workday from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on Workday in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.48.

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Workday Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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