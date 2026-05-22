Rathbones Group PLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,173 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after selling 29,310 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in B. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Mining by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,186 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Barrick Mining by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,976 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Mining by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on Barrick Mining to $63.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Barrick Mining from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Barrick Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Barrick Mining from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Barrick Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on B

Key Stories Impacting Barrick Mining

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

Barrick Mining Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE B opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.14%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Barrick Mining's payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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