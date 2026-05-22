Rathbones Group PLC Has $8.11 Million Holdings in APi Group Corporation $APG

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 215.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,909 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 144,789 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.05% of APi Group worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in APi Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 14,720.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company's stock.

Get APi Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 target price on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of APi Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of APi Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APi Group

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.67. APi Group Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. APi Group's revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 1,018,466 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $45,555,984.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,542,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $426,850,249.14. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 225,539 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $10,119,934.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,296,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $417,147,909.57. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,126,000 shares of company stock worth $217,071,030. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company's stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider APi Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and APi Group wasn't on the list.

While APi Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here