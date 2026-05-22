Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,516 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,939 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 46,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 165.5% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 657,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,732,000 after acquiring an additional 116,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:CL opened at $90.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.31. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The company's fifty day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.49%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

See Also

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