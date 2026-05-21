Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 13,489 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sherwin-Williams worth $84,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $375.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $307.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $294.32 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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