Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,243 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 279,902 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $22,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 171.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $913,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 36.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,336,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,244 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 111.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,296 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,849 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 927.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 827,547 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 927,547 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 766.5% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $269,134,000 after purchasing an additional 783,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Price Performance

McDonald's stock opened at $284.03 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $271.98 and a 1-year high of $341.75. The company has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $300.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.44.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on McDonald's from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total transaction of $100,805.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,042.24. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,119 shares of company stock worth $3,945,973. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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