Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,676 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 72,566 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cintas worth $86,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cintas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $625,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 20.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 212,192 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,291,000 after buying an additional 35,781 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 92,924 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $20,710,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $204.63 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $183.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $161.16 and a fifty-two week high of $226.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Cintas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $228.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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