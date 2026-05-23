Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 32,270 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,138 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,270 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.2%

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Trending Headlines about Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: European regulators recommended approval of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy 7.2 mg pen, with trial data showing up to 20.7% mean weight loss, strengthening the company’s obesity-drug pipeline and supporting future EU sales. Article Title

European regulators recommended approval of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy 7.2 mg pen, with trial data showing up to 20.7% mean weight loss, strengthening the company’s obesity-drug pipeline and supporting future EU sales. Positive Sentiment: The CHMP also recommended approval for Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill, potentially making it the first oral GLP-1 obesity drug in the EU and broadening the company’s treatment options. Article Title

The CHMP also recommended approval for Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill, potentially making it the first oral GLP-1 obesity drug in the EU and broadening the company’s treatment options. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported Novo is using AI to speed drug development and expand its role in India, which could help it bring new products to market faster and regain momentum in obesity. Article Title

Reuters reported Novo is using AI to speed drug development and expand its role in India, which could help it bring new products to market faster and regain momentum in obesity. Neutral Sentiment: Industry chatter about Lilly’s obesity-drug breakthrough and reports that both Lilly and Novo drugs may have cancer-prevention benefits highlight strong demand in the class, but also underscore intensifying competition and a larger long-term market. Article Title

Industry chatter about Lilly’s obesity-drug breakthrough and reports that both Lilly and Novo drugs may have cancer-prevention benefits highlight strong demand in the class, but also underscore intensifying competition and a larger long-term market. Negative Sentiment: Eli Lilly’s retatrutide posted about 28% weight loss in late-stage testing, setting a new benchmark that increases pressure on Novo Nordisk to keep innovating in obesity and GLP-1 therapies. Article Title

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

See Also

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