Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 61,428 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,216 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 61,428 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Tower worth $83,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 20,721.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,705,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666,025 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $858,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,242 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $618,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,329 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,872,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in American Tower by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,796,007 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $537,728,000 after buying an additional 724,504 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Tower Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $183.89 on Thursday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower's payout ratio is 115.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMT

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,071 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein upgraded American Tower (AMT) to Outperform from Market Perform and set a $207 price target , helping fuel buying interest as investors reassessed the stock’s upside potential. Bernstein upgrades American Tower (AMT)

Bernstein upgraded to from Market Perform and set a , helping fuel buying interest as investors reassessed the stock’s upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts argued that concerns around satellite competition, interest rates, and Dish exposure may be overdone, which has improved sentiment toward the tower REIT group and AMT specifically. Bernstein turns bullish on American Tower, sees 17% upside

Analysts argued that concerns around satellite competition, interest rates, and Dish exposure may be overdone, which has improved sentiment toward the tower REIT group and AMT specifically. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also points to American Tower’s stronger fundamentals and raised 2026 outlook after its latest quarterly report, reinforcing confidence in cash-flow growth and resilience. American Tower rises 3.4% as Bernstein upgrade revives optimism after raised 2026 outlook

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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