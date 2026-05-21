Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 7,944 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,309 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $43,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 685 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in GE Vernova by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 559 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on GE Vernova’s role in the AI power buildout, pointing to surging electrification demand, an expanding backlog, and grid modernization opportunities that could support future revenue growth. Can GE Vernova Benefit From the Global Grid Modernization Boom?

Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on GE Vernova’s role in the AI power buildout, pointing to surging electrification demand, an expanding backlog, and grid modernization opportunities that could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, reinforcing financial stability and returning cash to shareholders, though the yield remains modest. GE Vernova Declares Third Quarter 2026 Dividend

The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, reinforcing financial stability and returning cash to shareholders, though the yield remains modest. Neutral Sentiment: SeQent and Velotic expanded their partnership to support real-time alarm notification across Proficy software, including products formerly part of GE Vernova’s manufacturing software business; this is more of an ecosystem update than a direct earnings driver. SeQent and Velotic Deepen Long-Standing Partnership...

SeQent and Velotic expanded their partnership to support real-time alarm notification across Proficy software, including products formerly part of GE Vernova’s manufacturing software business; this is more of an ecosystem update than a direct earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling, including a sale by CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin, may create some caution, though the transaction appears relatively limited compared with the company’s overall valuation and recent bullish operating narrative. GE Vernova NYSE: GEV CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin Sells 2,333 Shares

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.3%

GEV stock opened at $1,024.61 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $446.50 and a 1-year high of $1,181.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $970.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $785.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $714.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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