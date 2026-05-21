Rathbones Group PLC Sells 16,919 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,373 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 16,919 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.0% of Rathbones Group PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $252,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,797 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northbridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Atle Fund Management AB grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 22,322 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $12,642,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,359 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $449.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $417.74 and a one year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $651.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $579.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $113,156.94. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total value of $178,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,334. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,775,891 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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