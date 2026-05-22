Rathbones Group PLC Sells 18,632 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,891 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 18,632 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in DexCom were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in DexCom by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 59.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,670.07. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,300.16. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $379,990. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore raised shares of DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $81.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair raised shares of DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. DexCom's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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