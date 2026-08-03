Rathbones Group PLC Sells 321,499 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,840 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 321,499 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.16% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $110,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $978,558,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 586.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,147,835 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $452,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,755 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,666,777 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,227,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,686 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5,826.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,545,049 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $199,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 45,389.7% during the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,032,478 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $159,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian Pacific Kansas City this week:

Positive Sentiment: CP reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.92 per share, above the $0.89 analyst consensus, while revenue of $2.93 billion also exceeded expectations of $2.89 billion. Revenue increased 12.6% year over year, helped in part by a strong grain crop. CP Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CP reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.92 per share, above the $0.89 analyst consensus, while revenue of $2.93 billion also exceeded expectations of $2.89 billion. Revenue increased 12.6% year over year, helped in part by a strong grain crop. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its CP price target to $109 from $106 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside based on the referenced price. The target increase reinforces constructive analyst sentiment. Citigroup Raises CP Price Target

Citigroup raised its CP price target to $109 from $106 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside based on the referenced price. The target increase reinforces constructive analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.268 per share, payable October 26 to shareholders of record September 25. The ongoing payout signals continued cash-return capacity and may support income-oriented demand. CP Declares Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $88.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus set a $105.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $108.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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