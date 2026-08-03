Rathbones Group PLC Sells 35,168 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,023 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,168 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.09% of Otis Worldwide worth $27,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:OTIS opened at $71.98 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company's 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Otis Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Otis Worldwide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $94.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis's business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

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