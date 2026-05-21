Rathbones Group PLC Sells 8,697 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,872 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,697 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $73,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total transaction of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,606 shares in the company, valued at $54,975,125.30. The trade was a 21.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.54, for a total transaction of $1,781,527.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,163,984.46. This represents a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,777 shares of company stock valued at $18,235,113. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.00.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of IDXX opened at $553.58 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $496.61 and a one year high of $769.98. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

See Also

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