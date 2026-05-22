Rathbones Group PLC Trims Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,502 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 41,477 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Oracle by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,442 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Oracle by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Northbridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Oracle by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 64,896 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $12,650,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Oracle by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,076 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Oracle Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE ORCL opened at $189.76 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $545.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here