Rayburn West Financial Services LLC Invests $6.01 Million in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,416 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $6,005,000. Lockheed Martin comprises about 3.7% of Rayburn West Financial Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $628.63.
View Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
Lockheed Martin stock opened at $520.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $596.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.71.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.
Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin declared a quarterly dividend of $3.45 per share, underscoring its commitment to returning cash to shareholders and supporting the stock’s income appeal. Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2026 Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to see upside in Lockheed Martin, with one recent note highlighting an estimated 27% potential gain, reflecting confidence in the company’s defense franchise and earnings power. Analysts See 27% Upside To Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)
- Positive Sentiment: New defense contracts and program wins, including Space Force interceptor work, PAC-3 support, and a 5G solution for U.S. and allied forces, reinforce the company’s role in next-generation military systems. Will New Space Interceptor and 5G Contracts Plus Leadership Shift Change Lockheed Martin's (LMT) Narrative
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focus on Lockheed Martin’s long-term investment case and strong historical returns, which supports the stock’s reputation but does not add a new catalyst by itself. Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Lockheed Martin 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin’s aeronautics leadership transition appears orderly, with Greg Ulmer retiring and OJ Sanchez stepping in, suggesting continuity rather than disruption. Will New Space Interceptor and 5G Contracts Plus Leadership Shift Change Lockheed Martin's (LMT) Narrative
- Negative Sentiment: Sen. Elizabeth Warren criticized defense contractors over high repair costs and pushed for a military “right to repair” law, which could increase regulatory pressure on Lockheed Martin and peers. Elizabeth Warren Slams Defense Contractors Like Lockheed Martin Over '$47,000' Bill For '$15' Fix, Demands 'Right To Repair' Law For Military
- Negative Sentiment: Some recent valuation updates have trimmed fair value estimates and price targets, signaling more cautious analyst sentiment even as the long-term outlook remains constructive. How The Lockheed Martin (LMT) Investment Story Is Shifting With New Targets And Programs
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
(Free Report
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Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
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