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Rayburn West Financial Services LLC Invests $6.01 Million in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
Lockheed Martin logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rayburn West Financial Services initiated a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter, buying 12,416 shares worth about $6.0 million. The stake makes LMT its 6th largest holding and accounts for about 3.7% of its portfolio.
  • Lockheed Martin’s latest earnings missed expectations, reporting $6.44 EPS versus the $6.79 consensus and revenue of $18.02 billion versus $18.38 billion expected. Despite that, the company reaffirmed strong future earnings guidance and continues to trade with significant institutional ownership.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $3.45 per share, equal to an annualized dividend of $13.80 and a yield of about 2.7%. Analysts remain mixed overall, with an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target near $628.63.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lockheed Martin.

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,416 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $6,005,000. Lockheed Martin comprises about 3.7% of Rayburn West Financial Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $628.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $520.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $596.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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