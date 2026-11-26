Rayburn West Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,169 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rayburn West Financial Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 107,563 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. TOP Private Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atomic Invest LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atomic Invest LLC now owns 168 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $2,335,145.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,389,353.70. This trade represents a 18.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $1,623,646.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 488,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,755,580.35. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $333.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $320.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Investors following AMZN have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Autos is set to launch in the U.K. in early 2027, its first expansion beyond the U.S., with Hyundai as its initial new-car brand. The move broadens the service’s potential market, although revenue impact is likely longer term. Article: Amazon Autos U.K. launch

Amazon Autos is set to launch in the U.K. in early 2027, its first expansion beyond the U.S., with Hyundai as its initial new-car brand. The move broadens the service’s potential market, although revenue impact is likely longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing allowing Meta’s Muse AI shopping agent to access Amazon’s store again. A deal could bring shopping referrals, but the companies still need to address Amazon’s concerns about advertising revenue and the value exchanged. Article: Amazon and Meta talks

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing allowing Meta’s Muse AI shopping agent to access Amazon’s store again. A deal could bring shopping referrals, but the companies still need to address Amazon’s concerns about advertising revenue and the value exchanged. Negative Sentiment: A Bernstein estimate that web activity on usage-based cloud platforms, including AWS, was about 16% below third-quarter levels raised concerns about near-term cloud demand. Amazon also faces scrutiny over its large AI infrastructure spending and the pressure that could put on free cash flow, while credit-market worries about how AI companies will finance data-center expansion added to sector risk. Article: Cloud traffic and market selloff

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $244.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $287.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

Further Reading

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