Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF - Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,251 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 126,572 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.37% of Raymond James Financial worth $116,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James Financial

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 29,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.34, for a total transaction of $4,206,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,627,431.24. The trade was a 35.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $154.60 on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.82 and a twelve month high of $177.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.55.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 13.04%.The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial's payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Raymond James Financial from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $172.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RJF

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm's core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

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