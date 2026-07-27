Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF - Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,922 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 172,947 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Raymond James Financial worth $30,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Raymond James Financial by 41.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 15,580 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 137.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company's stock.

Raymond James Financial Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $169.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company's 50-day moving average price is $156.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.54. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.82 and a fifty-two week high of $177.66.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.87 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Raymond James Financial's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Raymond James Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $192.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $178.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Raymond James Financial

Trending Headlines about Raymond James Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Raymond James Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James posted fiscal Q3 earnings and revenue that topped estimates, with EPS of $3.14 versus $2.91 expected and record revenues, helped by a $26 million credit-loss benefit. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Raymond James posted fiscal Q3 earnings and revenue that topped estimates, with EPS of $3.14 versus $2.91 expected and record revenues, helped by a $26 million credit-loss benefit. Positive Sentiment: Barclays, Citizens JMP, and JPMorgan all raised price targets on Raymond James Financial, signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook; Barclays and Citizens JMP kept bullish ratings, while JPMorgan stayed neutral. Barclays Remains a Buy on Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Barclays, Citizens JMP, and JPMorgan all raised price targets on Raymond James Financial, signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook; Barclays and Citizens JMP kept bullish ratings, while JPMorgan stayed neutral. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen trimmed its price target slightly and maintained a hold rating, which adds some caution but does not materially change the broader upbeat sentiment around the stock.

TD Cowen trimmed its price target slightly and maintained a hold rating, which adds some caution but does not materially change the broader upbeat sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One market report said Raymond James Financial underperformed peers on Thursday, suggesting the shares may be lagging some competitors despite the earnings beat and analyst upgrades. Raymond James Financial Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm's core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

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