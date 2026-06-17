RBF Capital LLC Has $721,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

RBF Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 317.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 113,906 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of HPE opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Key Stories Impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $655,019.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $870,883.43. This trade represents a 42.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $475,517.97. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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