RBF Capital LLC Takes Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,430 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ARM by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,445 shares of the company's stock worth $71,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $396.34 on Wednesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $428.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.32 billion, a PE ratio of 471.83, a PEG ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.20.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARM

In other ARM news, insider Richard Roy Grisenthwaite sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $5,090,501.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,159,318.45. This represents a 81.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total transaction of $4,439,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,765,414.50. The trade was a 48.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,338 shares of company stock worth $66,030,158.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ARM from $165.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ARM from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

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