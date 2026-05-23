RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Acquires 23,882 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 956.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 2.2% of RD Lewis Holdings Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RD Lewis Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $366,932.20. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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